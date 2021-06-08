MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $464.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.16. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

