Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,550. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.