Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Gentex worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. 23,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,103. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

