Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 1.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $32,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 184,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.82. 149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

