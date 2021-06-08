Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.1% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $25,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.10. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

