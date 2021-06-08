Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys 415 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,490,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKL traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,213.67. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,699. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,198.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $880.59 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

