Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,186 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $20,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,086,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. 41,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,593. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

