Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes $5.79 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,665,322. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.