Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.61 on Tuesday, reaching $2,476.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,468.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,319.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

