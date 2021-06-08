Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises 1.4% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY remained flat at $$169.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.61, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

