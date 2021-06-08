Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,886. The stock has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.36. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

