Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. 16,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.