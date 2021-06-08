Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $21,731,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Heska stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.31. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,755. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.61 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $81.61 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

