MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 60,838 shares.The stock last traded at $21.21 and had previously closed at $21.64.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.