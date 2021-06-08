MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.13 ($123.68).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €69.50 ($81.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -16.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of €72.64. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

