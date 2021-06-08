Morgan E. Obrien Sells 13,209 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Anterix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Anterix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anterix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

