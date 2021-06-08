MongoDB (MDB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) recently:

6/4/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $445.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $409.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $377.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/12/2021 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $314.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.60. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

