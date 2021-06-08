MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.34. 1,242,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

