Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

IMGN stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

