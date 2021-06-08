Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 42,977 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,977 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 138.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

