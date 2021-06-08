Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth about $20,708,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $564.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

