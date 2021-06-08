Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 52,960 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $535.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

