Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 47.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $61.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $878.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

