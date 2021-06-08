Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,865 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

