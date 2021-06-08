Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,325 in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

