Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE MOD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.37. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.79.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

