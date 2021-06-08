Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
NYSE MOD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.37. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.79.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
