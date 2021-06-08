Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,487.33 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,277.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.