Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,146.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and $31,146.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $26.42 or 0.00079753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00265006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00233675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.01252982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,170.51 or 1.00116184 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,276,877 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

