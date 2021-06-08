Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Market Capitalization Hits $19.93 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $19.93 million and $74.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $17.73 or 0.00053976 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00266685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00234021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.54 or 0.01212955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32,902.89 or 1.00140301 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

