Mina (MINA) Market Cap Achieves $445.16 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Mina has a total market cap of $445.16 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00008741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00226313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.01242987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,497.32 or 0.99559903 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 151,364,627 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

