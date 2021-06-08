Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Milestone Scientific worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,751 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $142.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Milestone Scientific Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

