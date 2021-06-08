Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $6.97 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 44,366 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,280. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07.

