Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 971 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.57. The stock had a trading volume of 66,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $451.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.46.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

