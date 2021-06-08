Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 257 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

CVX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

