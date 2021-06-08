Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 136 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $602.51. 428,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.70 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.42 billion, a PE ratio of 605.13, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,803 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,804 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

