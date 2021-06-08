MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $439.25.

MSTR stock opened at $469.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.38. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.