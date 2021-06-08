Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Columbus Point LLP

Columbus Point LLP increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 13.5% of Columbus Point LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $253.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

