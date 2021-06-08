Metronome Price Tops $3.47 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00010359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and approximately $119,762.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00064732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00245603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00225296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.01224561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.01 or 1.00623908 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,105,181 coins and its circulating supply is 11,818,807 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

