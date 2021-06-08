Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) versus American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Financial Comparison

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metromile and American Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.29 $732.00 million $8.44 14.19

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A N/A N/A American Financial Group 17.83% 12.14% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Metromile and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Metromile presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. American Financial Group has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.16%. Given Metromile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Metromile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed and indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets; and run-off long-term care and life insurance services. In addition, the company engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

