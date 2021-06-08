Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Critical Survey

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Methanex and American Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $2.65 billion 1.04 -$156.68 million ($1.62) -22.33 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Methanex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Methanex and American Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 2 4 6 0 2.33 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Methanex presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Methanex is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Methanex has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex -2.55% -3.20% -0.85% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Methanex beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

