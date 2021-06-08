Meta (MTA) Market Cap Tops $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Meta coin can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00073401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00987370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.83 or 0.09980756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052053 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

