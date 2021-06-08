Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

MLAB opened at $260.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.72 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,402.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,363. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

