Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,385,069 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $175,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

