Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $165.40. 371,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,336,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

