Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1,094.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,028 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 67,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,006. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

