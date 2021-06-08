Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

Megaport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.