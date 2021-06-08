Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $121.54. The stock had a trading volume of 132,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,736. The firm has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.