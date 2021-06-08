Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.22. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 801,137 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mechel PAO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

