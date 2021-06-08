Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MEC stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 0.57. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 24.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $306,000. 36.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

