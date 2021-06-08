Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. 987,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $613.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.